AEW officially extends major partnership; Tony Khan issues statement

AEW has been thriving as one of the top wrestling promotions since 2019. With multiple new deals in place at the start of 2025, Tony Khan's company extends one more major partnership following its major success.

Ad

This is in reference to their long-term partnership with Joe Hand Promotions, which began in 2019. The company is a global leader in live sports viewing for many commercial venues. Today, they announced they have extended their partnership with the Jacksonville-based promotion with a multi-year deal.

The deal would see Joe Hand Promotions exclusively distribute AEW pay-per-view shows in the USA, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Furthermore, the collaboration would allow it to showcase All Elite events in various commercial establishments using cable networks and satellite providers.

Ad

Trending

Following the finalization of their multi-year deal, Tony Khan released an official press release regarding their partnership.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Joe Hand Promotions to bring AEW events to commercial establishments in the United States,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joe Hand Promotions will distribute AEW's next major pay-per-view

After its first major successful Grand Slam show in Australia, All Elite Wrestling is set to present its next major pay-per-view, Revolution 2025. The event is set to take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 9.

The event will be the first pay-per-view to be distributed by Joe Hands Promotion following their partnership extension with All Elite Wrestling. The show will feature top stars such as Kenny Omega, Cope, Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, and Will Ospreay. The event has a stacked match card set and is expected to be a blockbuster hit.

Since the beginning of 2025, Tony Khan's promotion has scored another major deal. It remains to be seen how this partnership extension with Joe Hands promotions would benefit them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.