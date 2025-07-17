AEW officially gives a new theme music to current champion after All In 2025

AEW has officially given the current champion new theme music. This comes in the immediate aftermath of his successful match at All In 2025.

All In: Texas saw numerous title changes and some title retentions as well. However, one of the best matches of the night took place between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega. The two stars put their AEW Continental Championship and International Championship, respectively, on the line for the new Unified Championship, which Okada ended up winning.

As a result, the newly crowned All Elite Wrestling Unified Champion received a gift on the latest edition of Dynamite, which was a new theme song. Kazuchika Okada came out after an elaborate and fitting introduction by his new manager, Don Callis.

He walked out in all his majesty to his new theme song as the crowd soaked up every second of it. It just shows how much confidence Tony Khan has in his new Unified Champion that he decided to give him a new entrance song.

Kazuchika Okada will no doubt have a chip on his shoulder now that he is the new AEW Unified Champion, and it will be interesting to see who his new challenger will be.

