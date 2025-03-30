AEW officially makes a big announcement on Toni Storm's immediate future

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm has been announced for a singles match on Dynamite this Wednesday ahead of Dynasty. The announcement came after a segment on the latest episode of Collision.

Tonight on the Saturday Show, Toni Storm appeared for a promo segment where she discussed her upcoming match against Megan Bayne at Dynasty 2025 with the AEW Women's World Title on the line. Out of nowhere, Penelope Ford appeared and attacked Storm during this segment.

Nonetheless, the Champion tried to fight back before Megan Bayne intervened and took out Storm with a fate's descent. After what went down on Collision, AEW announced a singles match between the current Women's World Champion and Penelope Ford for this Wednesday on Dynamite, which will be the go-home show for Dynasty 2025.

Megan Bayne has been aligned with Ford since her arrival on the All Elite roster. Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Bayne and Ford unexpectedly secured a victory against the team of Storm and Thunder Rosa in a tag team match.

Moreover, Megan Bayne has dominated the entire women's division since joining the Tony Khan-led promotion. It will be interesting to see if she ends up capturing the Women's World Title from Storm at Dynasty 2025.

