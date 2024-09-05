An AEW Original has just gotten into it with Mercedes Moné tonight on Dynamite, even throwing an insult her way during her promo. This did not amuse The CEO at all and only served to increase the intensity of their rivalry. The star here would be Hikaru Shida.

A few days ago on Collision, the Japanese star earned a shot at Moné's TBS Championship as she won a four-way match featuring the likes of Serena Deeb, Queen Aminata, and Thunder Rosa.

This will not be the first time that Shida and Mercedes share the ring as they faced off with the title on the line just a few weeks ago. The champion ended up defending the title on that occasion, but this was only due to the involvement of Kamille.

Tonight on Dynamite, Mercedes Moné came out to address her next challenger. She claimed that Hikaru Shida should not call herself "The Ace" when she is not at her level.

The three-time AEW Women's World Champion then revealed she had a gift for Moné and this was the announcement that she had gotten Kamille banned from ringside for their upcoming bout. This ticked off The CEO and just added extra pressure on her at the pay-per-view. Shida took this opportunity to gloat at her.

"Oh Mercedes, some Japanese I know you understand. Sayonara, b***h." [1:00-1:08]

It remains to be seen how Mercedes Moné will fare now that she is alone for the match.

