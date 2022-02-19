Tony Khan reacts to Jay White's in-ring debut on AEW Rampage

This week's edition of AEW Rampage saw the in-ring debut of the latest man to come through the forbidden door, Jay White. He was in action against an old foe in Best Friends' Trent. The two had a brilliant contest which saw The Switchblade emerge as the victor with his patented Bladerunner.

The duo received "This is Awesome" chants from the Rampage crowd during their bout, which caught the attention of the owner and recently crowned Booker of the Year 2021, Tony Khan.

He took to Twitter to praise the contest and encourage more viewers to join in. Tony stated that the "This is Awesome" chants were very well deserved

You can check Tony's tweet below:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Justified “This is Awesome” chants for the main event NOW on #AEWRampage Slam Dunk on @TNTdrama! Justified “This is Awesome” chants for the main event NOW on #AEWRampage Slam Dunk on @TNTdrama! https://t.co/sL8nmbG1fO

There are plenty of dream matches for Jay White in AEW

White appeared on the big edition of Dynamite a few weeks ago when he kicked through the forbidden door and attacked Rocky Romero and Trent to help out the Young Bucks.

With White set to become an important part of AEW, we can see Switchblade have all sorts of feuds.

The current trajectory seems to be a program with Roppongi Vice which makes perfect sense as their rivalry goes all the way back to their days together in NJPW, but where can Jay White go after that?

AEW's stacked roster provides the opportunity for Tony Khan to explore various match-ups for the Switchblade. Interesting prospects include Dante Martin and Wheeler Yuta.

We could see Jay White battle the man who also made his debut on the same night with him in Keith Lee. Jay White vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship will surely be a barn-burner.

What are some of your dream matches for Jay White? Let us know in the comments section.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Angana Roy