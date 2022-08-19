[Photo] AEW President Tony Khan pictured being throttled by former WWE star

AEW President Tony Khan found himself getting physical with world champion CM Punk in a picture posted to Twitter.

The Cult of Personality won the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing prior to a stint on the sidelines with a foot injury. He made his return to the promotion last week on Dynamite, saving Interim World Champion Jon Moxley from a Jericho Appreciation Society beatdown.

After their own stand-off this past week, Punk and Mox will now face one another to unify the titles next week on Dynamite. The pair exchanged a war of words last night before engaging in a brawl that concluded not only their segment but also cut short another match later on.

However, it wasn't just Moxley who came under attack from the lineal champion. As posted to Twitter by Eurosport India, the Straight Edge star was snapped throttling AEW President Tony Khan backstage.

The photo is, of course, all in good humor, so fans shouldn't expect a second 'pipebomb promo' or Punk vs. Tony Khan at All Out. The same could not be said about his brawl with Moxley, as it required several members of staff to separate the two.

There were fears that CM Punk would no-show AEW Dynamite, according to reports

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



More on the situation, Moxley, Hangman, Punk and more on One source familiar with the situation said they believed there was a chance CM Punk wasn't going to show up at last night's episode of AEW Dynamite.More on the situation, Moxley, Hangman, Punk and more on FightfulSelect.com One source familiar with the situation said they believed there was a chance CM Punk wasn't going to show up at last night's episode of AEW Dynamite.More on the situation, Moxley, Hangman, Punk and more on FightfulSelect.com. https://t.co/DS1X3Cxi4S

The jovial nature of the photo with Punk and Tony Khan doesn't necessarily line up with the latest backstage reports on AEW.

Fightful Select has reported that, according to sources within the promotion, CM Punk often expresses his displeasure. Additionally, it's said that these issues have been so blatant recently that there were concerns about Punk potentially quitting.

Fightful later clarified that those close to him felt as though he could have missed this week's Dynamite, but wouldn't have quit.

There has been no indication whether Punk has intentions to leave the promotion, but a veteran has reportedly talked of threats being levied. As always, Sportskeeda Wrestling will cover all the updates on this issue as they become available.

Make sure to share your thoughts on the matter in the comments below.

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell