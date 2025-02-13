AEW partnership in jeopardy; backstage confrontation sparks rift

A popular alliance could be in danger as the circumstances of a top AEW star worsen. Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and his manager, Prince Nana, were involved in a heated argument on Dynamite, which has questioned their partnership.

Ricochet has been troubling the Realest star for the past few weeks. From interfering during the latter's matches to stabbing him with scissors, the Highlight of the Night didn't hold back from pestering his arch-nemesis. The former United States Champion's mind games have been effective on the former AEW World Champion.

Last week on Dynamite, the duo finally faced each other in a massive contest. After a tough battle, Ricochet emerged victorious after using his heel tactics. Later, the former walked out with Swerve Strickland's robe, which he wore during the entrance. On tonight's Dynamite, he and Prince Nana discuss their future goal and have a major disagreement.

While speaking backstage, Swerve suggested going after Ricochet to settle scores, but Prince didn't like the idea. The latter wanted his client to go after Jon Moxley and his World Championship. However, the Realest star assured his manager that he would finish things with his foe quickly.

It will be interesting to see if their backstage confrontation changes their relationship going forward.

