AEW star Paul Wight to conduct a special event for fans 

AEW star Paul Wight will be part of a very special meet and greet with fans on Sunday, the 2nd of May. The former WWE star, who is currently the voice of AEW Dark: Elevation, will interact with his many fans virtually as a part of the event, brought to you by FanRoom Live.

The said session will take place at 4 PM ET and is a great opportunity for fans of Paul Wight to engage and interact with arguably the greatest giant in the history of professional wrestling.

Wight left the safety that his WWE career brought him to test the uncharted waters of AEW.

What's next for Paul Wight in AEW?

While Paul Wight is yet to step into the ring in AEW, it should only be a matter of time before he mixes it up with the wealth of talent in the company.

AEW has its share of big men in Brian Cage, Luchasaurus, Wardlow, and Jake Hager.

Paul Wight could also be an invaluable source of knowledge, insight, and experience behind the scenes based upon his many decades of industry experience.

Who do you want Wight's first AEW opponent to be?