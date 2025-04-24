AEW pays respects to wrestling legend Steve McMichael after his passing

AEW has taken to social media to pay tribute to football legend and former professional wrestling personality Steve McMichael, following the news of his passing. The 67-year-old had been battling a major neurodegenerative disorder for several years now.

McMichael, also popularly known as Mongo and Ming the Merciless, is perhaps best known for his accomplished professional football career, having played for such teams as the New England Patriots, the Chicago Bears, and the Green Bay Packers. His 15-season stint in the NFL has earned him a range of accolades. Interestingly, like many others from his sport, McMichael has spent quite some time in the squared circle as well.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was diagnosed with ALS, a rare neurodegenerative disorder, in 2021. It was revealed this Wednesday, April 23, that McMichael had tragically passed away from complications stemming from the disease. The official X/Twitter profile of All Elite Wrestling has now shared a post paying tribute to Mongo and acknowledging his loss, writing:

"AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of pro wrestler and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Steve 'Mongo' McMichael. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans."

While the Texas native made multiple appearances on WWE programming, it was WCW where McMichael truly explored pro wrestling as a form. Initially debuting as a color commentator, the former defensive tackle eventually joined forces with The Four Horsemen. He worked alongside several huge names in the promotion, including Dean Malenko, Curt Hennig, Ric Flair, and AEW's Jeff Jarrett, whom McMichael had defeated to become WCW US Champion in 1997.

Sportskeeda Wrestling extends its deepest condolences to Steve McMichael's kin, family, and peers.

