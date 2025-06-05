  • home icon
  AEW performer gets a new name; The Rock will not be pleased

AEW performer gets a new name; The Rock will not be pleased

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jun 05, 2025 03:30 GMT
The Rock is one of the most popular wrestlers of all time [Photo courtesy of WWE
The Rock is one of the most popular wrestlers of all time [Photo courtesy of WWE.com & allelitewrestling.com]

A major AEW veteran has seemingly given a new nickname to a top star tonight at Fyter Fest. This looked to be a straight up imitation of one of The Rock's iconic monikers.

Don Callis has constantly been looking to expand his family. As of writing, the faction has eight members, each of whom have been dominant in their roles. In the absence of some of them, Callis can easily find replacements to bolster his ranks.

Tonight on AEW Fyter Fest, he revealed that he has expanded his group once more, enlisting a star out of Mexico, in the legendary Hechicero. He decided to pair him up with Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. Before the reveal, he referred to the luchador as "The Great One."

This is not a nickname generally associated with Hechicero, as he is known as El Alquimista del Ring or "The Alchemist of the Ring." It is unclear if Don Callis was intending to make a reference to The Rock by using one of his monikers.

The moment can be found at the 0:52 in the video below.

This looks to be an interesting partnership, as he has brought in one of CMLL's top luchadors. This may be a temporary one, seeing as AEW Grand Slam: Mexico is on the horizon, and the next few shows are set to showcase lucha libre. At the end of the day, this could just be Callis expanding his connections.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Harish Raj S
