AEW performer gets a new name; The Rock will not be pleased

A major AEW veteran has seemingly given a new nickname to a top star tonight at Fyter Fest. This looked to be a straight up imitation of one of The Rock's iconic monikers.
Don Callis has constantly been looking to expand his family. As of writing, the faction has eight members, each of whom have been dominant in their roles. In the absence of some of them, Callis can easily find replacements to bolster his ranks.
Tonight on AEW Fyter Fest, he revealed that he has expanded his group once more, enlisting a star out of Mexico, in the legendary Hechicero. He decided to pair him up with Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. Before the reveal, he referred to the luchador as "The Great One."
This is not a nickname generally associated with Hechicero, as he is known as El Alquimista del Ring or "The Alchemist of the Ring." It is unclear if Don Callis was intending to make a reference to The Rock by using one of his monikers.
The moment can be found at the 0:52 in the video below.
This looks to be an interesting partnership, as he has brought in one of CMLL's top luchadors. This may be a temporary one, seeing as AEW Grand Slam: Mexico is on the horizon, and the next few shows are set to showcase lucha libre. At the end of the day, this could just be Callis expanding his connections.