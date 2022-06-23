AEW Personality accuses Wardlow, Hook, and multiple other wrestlers of physical assault in 'official statement'

Another personality has seemingly added his name to the long list of injuries on the AEW roster. Interestingly, he made it clear that his injury resulted from multiple assaults by some of the toughest wrestlers in AEW.

Smart Mark Sterling has had the role of manager to several stars on Tony Khan's roster. Generally appearing beside heel characters, he has painted a rather large target on his back. In recent months, Sterling has entered the crosshairs of major players like Wardlow, Hook, and Marina Shafir.

It has led to Sterling being attacked on a few occasions, leaving him with a neck brace as he recovers from the supposed injury.

Replying to a tweet about injuries, the AEW personality issued an official statement accusing several wrestlers of physically assaulting him:

"Official statement: After the heinous attacks of Johnny Silver, Marina Shafir, Hook, Wardlow and many others over the past 6 months, I’ve been informed I have to miss my yacht club’s annual regatta because of my neck pain. I had already paid for the rental!"

He continued in the comments stating that it would take at least another week before he could recover. For now, it seems Sterling will have to be more careful about who he pits himself against in the future.

Smart Mark Sterling has recently left Jade Cargill's side in AEW

Although he has been the manager to major heels like Tony Nese and MJF, Smart Mark Sterling was recently replaced by Stokely Hathaway in Jade Cargill's team.

Cargill created her own faction a couple of weeks ago, known as The Baddies. The group includes Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet. So far, they've already racked up a couple of wins in AEW.

Jade Cargill's on-screen presence is only matched by her sheer dominance inside the squared circle. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how her run without Mark Sterling will progress in the future.

