AEW personality Amanda Huber pays a heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt on his death anniversary

AEW personality Amanda Huber recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Bray Wyatt on the latter's death anniversary. In one of the most heartbreaking news last year, the former WWE Champion's tragic demise shattered the wrestling world to its core.

Although The New Face of Fear is not with us now, he is dearly missed by people who are associated with the Stamford-based promotion. The wrestling fraternity remembered Wyatt on his first death anniversary.

AEW personality Amanda Huber, who currently works in the Tony Khan-led company's production team and also happens to be the wife of the late Brodie Lee, also known as Luke Harper, also gave Bray his flowers.

Amanda recently took to her Instagram handle to share the picture of Bray alongside her late husband, Brodie Lee. She also wrote the following as the caption of her story:

"I love you forever."

Check out a screengrab of Amanda's Instagram story below:

A screengrab of Amanda Huber's Instagram story. [Image credits: Huber's official Instagram handle]

The New Face of Fear left a long-lasting impression on the minds of fans as well as many wrestlers.

WWE legend shared a heartfelt message on Bray Wyatt's death anniversary

WWE legend Matt Hardy recently penned down an emotional message for Bray Wyatt on his death anniversary. Matt has a history with Wyatt from their time in the Stamford-based promotion. Hardy took to X/Twitter and wrote down the following:

"It’s been a year exactly since we lost a great man, an incredible father, and one of the most creative minds ever in wrestling, Windham Rotunda. I miss you and love you, brother. Rest in Power, my compeer."

Bray may not be present with us but he will always be remembered through the moments he gave to the wrestling world.

