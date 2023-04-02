AEW personality breaks silence after being spotted during WWE WrestleMania 39

An AEW personality shared a positive tweet about their experience at the WWE WrestleMania 39 event.

The Night 1 of the premium live event had a huge audience filling up the SoFi Stadium. The schedule was stacked with some incredible matches. While Austin Theory's victory over John Cena kicked off the event, it was Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's momentous title win that closed the show.

AEW Community Outreach Ambassador Amanda Huber was also present at WrestleMania, as she shared a picture on social media. After the show ended, she took to Twitter with a short message, indicating that she was looking forward to the next day.

"What a great show. Bedtime now. Tomorrow we finish the story. "

You can check out the full tweet here:

Amanda @MandaLHuber



Bedtime now.



Tomorrow we finish the story.



What a great show.Bedtime now.Tomorrow we finish the story. What a great show. Bedtime now. Tomorrow we finish the story. ❤️🇺🇸💙

Several Titles changed hands at WWE WrestleMania 39

The first night of the Showcase of the Immortals was certainly action-packed, with several big names squaring off in the ring. While Austin Theory was able to retain his United States Championship belt against John Cena, three other superstars were not so lucky.

In the highly anticipated bout between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, both the stars looked to be on even footing at the start. Charlotte was able to get several good hits in to take control of the match in the middle. Near the end, however, Ripley managed to hit a Riptide from the top and take down The Queen.

Aside from Rhea Ripley taking Charlotte Flair's title, The Usos' historic Tag Team Title reign also came to an end. Going up against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, there were several moments when The Usos looked to be on the brink of victory. However, Sami Zayn was able to turn the tables and get a pinfall victory.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are now officially the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions. It remains to be seen whether Night two will see The Bloodline leader suffer the same fate.

What are your thoughts on Night one of WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below!

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes