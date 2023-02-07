AEW personality calls The Bloodline's segment at WWE Royal Rumble a "good drama"

AEW personality Tony Schiavone expressed criticism towards Sami Zayn and the Bloodline storyline that took place at WWE Royal Rumble.

The conflict between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline reached its climax at the WWE Royal Rumble event when Zayn used a steel chair to hit Roman Reigns after nearly attacking his former friend Kevin Owens.

The aftermath of the incident resulted in Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns from The Bloodline attacking him. However, Jey Uso chose to leave the scene rather than participate in the attack.

On an episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW commentator shared his opinion on the storyline. He felt that the angle lasted "too long."

Despite that, Tony Schiavone praised the storyline as "very well done" with "good drama" and noted the impact of one Uso leaving the scene.

"The angle, I liked it. It was very well done, good drama; when one of The Usos walks away — very, very good drama,” he said. (H/T - Wrestling INC)

AEW personality referred Royal Rumble spot as one of the most impressive moves they have seen in a long time

The AEW commentator recently shared his thoughts on the Royal Rumble, and Schiavone was particularly impressed with one specific moment.

During the episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the commentator spoke about his reaction to the mid-air collision between Logan Paul and Ricochet during the Royal Rumble. He expressed his amazement at the move and praised the precise timing necessary to perform it:

"I thought it was one of the more spectacular moves I had seen in many moons. That move took a hell of a lot of timing, it was really good," Schiavone said. (H/T - Wrestling INC)

Overall, despite some reservations, Schiavone appreciated the thrilling moments that took place during the Royal Rumble.

What are your thoughts on Sami Zayn betraying the Bloodline? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes