AEW personality claims "both sides" won despite NXT beating Dynamite in the ratings

The latest ratings battle between AEW and WWE that took place on Tuesday night is all over, with NXT getting a comfortable victory over Dynamite. But a man who knows a lot about ratings wars believes both sides came out with a victory.

It was confirmed by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics that WWE NXT bested Dynamite in the October 10 head-to-head battle. NXT recorded 921,000 viewers to Dynamite's 609,000, while also garnering a higher number in the key 18-49 demographic with a 0.30 to a 0.26.

Despite this, one common narrative that has emerged is how happy everyone was with the fact that both shows went out of their way to try and prove they were superior. This is why AEW commentator Kevin Kelly, a man who worked for WWE during the Monday Night Wars, believes that Tuesday was great for everybody.

"As someone who worked in WWF during the Monday Night Wars, I thought last night was a win for both sides. Fan excitement and interest has people talking. Ratings move at a glacial pace. Let's enjoy! BTW, #AEWCollision starts 1 hour early at 7/6c. @AEW," tweeted @realkevinkelly.

AEW Dynamite will return to its regular timeslot next week

The reason why Dynamite aired on a Tuesday this past week was due to the Major League Baseball divisional round of the playoffs, so it's not like All Elite Wrestling actively wanted to be on the same night as NXT.

With that being said, Dynamite will return to its normal Wednesday night timeslot next week on October 18, and given how much went into the "Title Tuesday" edition of the show, it looks as if each show on the road to Full Gear will get bigger by the week.

At the time of writing, the only match announced for the October 18 edition of Dynamite is the fifth-annual Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royale, which Juice Robinson has already claimed he is going to win. The winner of the match will face MJF for his coveted ring at a later date.

