AEW personality confesses to despising Karen Jarrett

Karen Jarrett has always had her haters ever since she became a part of the wrestling business, but one AEW personality has admitted that they absolutely despise her.

Often being seen at ringside during her husband Jeff Jarrett's matches, Karen has gone from someone who was simply married to a wrestler to become one of the most hated valets in recent years.

Jarrett has made her fair share of enemies in All Elite Wrestling as well, with referee Aubrey Edwards being a prime example. Edwards is the co-host of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, which this week had Karen as its featured guest. However, while promoting the episode on Twitter, Aubrey had this to say:

"Good news: #AEWUnrestricted came a day early! Happy Thanksgiving! Bad news: it's with someone I truly despise... We talk about our match THAT I WON, hitting people with guitars, working with her husband Jeff and crew + more!" tweeted @RefAubrey.

Karen even hit Aubrey over the head with a guitar at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May. However, that didn't stop FTR from retaining their titles over her husband and Jay Lethal.

Aubrey Edwards has beaten Karen Jarrett in AEW

The feud between Aubrey and Karen hasn't been limited to backstage or social media, as the two women have actually wrestled each other this year.

The match in question took place on the June 16th edition of AEW Rampage, where Edwards teamed up with Mark Briscoe and his father to take on the team of Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Karen Jarrett.

Despite having two non-wrestlers on his team, Mark Briscoe and his team ended up winning the bout, which was only Aubrey's second match ever.

