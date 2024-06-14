AEW personality Jim Ross didn't want details of his surprising romance with former WWE star to become public, claims former manager

Jim Ross allegedly had a surprising romance with a former WWE star. A former manager now claims that the AEW personality didn't want people to know about the matter.

Missy Hyatt was part of the WWE (then WWF) in 1987. During her short stint with the company, she hosted her own segment called Missy's Manor. Despite huge stars appearing in her segments, it was considered a flop and canceled by Vince McMahon. She left the Stamford-based promotion that same year.

Missy Hyatt recently claimed that she was in a relationship with Jim Ross between 2019 and 2021. This news turned a lot of heads. Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former manager claimed that Ross wanted to keep their romance a secret, and that is why he had not spoken of it.

"You know who's not said anything about this at all? Jim Ross! And I wonder why. I never knew this. I don't think anybody knew this and I never heard anything about this at all.....very very quiet but apparently Jim Ross doesn't want it out because he hadn't said anything about this at all," said Mantell. [2:01:55 - 2:02:25]

Jim Ross on the Ricochet possibly signing with AEW

One of the biggest news stories going around this past few weeks has been Ricochet's contract status with WWE.

Reports stated that he had refused to re-sign with WWE and could leave the promotion once his contract expired. This fuelled speculation of him joining Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross mentioned that he wouldn't be surprised if Ricochet joined AEW. He also said that it's kind of obvious that the former NXT star would go to the Jacksonville-based promotion. He also said that although the 35-year-old was a great high-flying athlete, he would like to see him be more "fundamentally sound."

“Well, not really! [On if he would be surprised to see Ricochet in AEW]. But I don’t know how much difference it makes. Depends on how he’s brought in, and how he’s presented, how he’s positioned. He’s a talented kid, there’s no doubt about that. I’ve met with him before, and like him. He’s very spot-heavy. You know, I’d like to see him be able to be a little bit more fundamentally sound. But he’s a very talented, athletic kid. So, who knows? But it seems to me to be kind of obvious that the AEW brand would be where he might migrate to for regular work," Ross said. [H/T : 411mania]

It will be interesting to see if Ricochet will end up leaving the Stamford-based promotion for AEW.