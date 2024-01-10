AEW personality jokingly teases recruiting Brodie Lee's son to top faction

Ahead of Dynamite returning to Jacksonville this week, the manager of a top AEW faction has shown interest in late Brodie Lee's son, teasing to recruit him to join his faction. This would be Jose the Assistant of La Faccion Ingobernable.

Nolan, the son of the former leader of the Dark Order, took over the leadership duties after his father's death. He was then bestowed a title within the group, Negative 1 (-1). He has made sporadic appearances since assuming his role and appeared alongside the people his father used to work with.

This week, AEW will be returning to Daily's Place. Brodie Lee's widow Amanda Huber advertised some of the matches scheduled for the event. She also teased her son's involvement in one of them and claimed he might do something with a lead pipe during the match.

Jose the Assistant replied to her post, joking that he could recruit her son for his faction, LFI. This could be a nod to the faction being very intense, and should Nolan know how to wield a pipe, he would fit perfectly.

"Recruiting Nolan for LFI 👊🏻," Jose wrote.

Two tag team matches announced for AEW Dynamite will honor the late Brodie Lee

Tomorrow, on Dynamite, two matches will be in honor of the late Brodie Lee. They will feature two of his proteges in the Dark Order teaming up with some of the best in AEW.

The first match announced will feature Preston Vance, formerly known as "10" of the Dark Order. He will team up with Adam 'Edge' Copeland, Dustin Rhodes, and Orange Cassidy to take Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Gates of Agony in eight-man tag action.

Another former protege of Brodie would be Anna Jay, and she will be teaming up with the likes of Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale to take on The Outcasts and House of Black's Julia Hart with Skye Blue.

Other matches have also been booked for the show, but these two matches will honor Brodie Lee, one of the most iconic names to ever work for AEW.

What are your thoughts on these matches? Let us know in the comments section below.