AEW personality makes a bold prediction after Sammy Guevara's win on Rampage

AEW personality Jose The Assistant is confident his boss Andrade El Idolo will win the TNT Championship. The assistant made that claim after Andrade's loss to Sammy Guevara on Rampage on Friday.

Sammy Guevara defended his TNT Championship against the former WWE United States Champion on Friday. The duo opened the show with an electric match, and The Spanish God eventually emerged victorious after a springboard cutter from the top rope.

It was yet another disappointing loss for Andrade El Idolo. He has lost some big matches recently, including an Atlanta Street Fight to Cody Rhodes. He also lost at AEW's last pay-per-view, Full Gear, in a tag team match against PAC and Cody Rhodes alongside Malakai Black.

After Andrade El Idolo lost to Sammy Guevara, Jose The Assistant tweeted the following:

Andrade has joined forces with Matt Hardy to extend the HFO to the Andrade-Hardy Family Office or AFHO. So far, it hasn't worked out for anyone in the faction. Isaiah Kassidy lost to Keith Lee and missed out on the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

The Bunny lost to Jade Cargill and failed to capture the TBS Championship. Andrade's loss to Sammy Guevara on AEW Rampage capped off a miserable week for the group.

Sammy Guevara has defeated several AEW stars as TNT Champion

Just last week, Sammy Guevara defeated fellow pillar Darby Allin to retain the TNT Championship. They main evented AEW Dynamite as Andrade El Idolo interfered and struck Darby Allin with his iPad to cost him a win.

Prior to that, Sammy Guevara defeated Isiah Kassidy to retain the belt. As interim champion, he defeated Daniel Garcia while holding wins over both Rhodes Brothers to capture the television title.

In his first reign as the TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara defeated Ethan Page, Tony Nese, Bobby Fish and Jay Lethal. This was after he had defeated Miro to become champion for the very first time in his All Elite Wrestling career.

