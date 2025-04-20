AEW personality reacts after New Day's major win at WWE WrestleMania 41

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 20, 2025 04:40 GMT
Wrestlemania AEW
AEW star on New Day's WrestleMania win (Image Source-WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com)

A popular AEW personality reacted to WWE's The New Day ending their title drought at WrestleMania 41. The reaction was registered right after the title match on Night 1 of 'Mania.

Amanda Huber, who works in Tony Khan's promotion as the community outreach coordinator, reacted to the title change on X. Amanda was married to late former All Elite Wrestling star, Brodie Lee. She expressed her displeasure towards Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston winning at WrestleMania 41.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, The New Day challenged the War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston ended up capturing the World Tag Team titles after an intense battle. With the big win, The New Day became 12-time tag team champions as well.

Amanda Huber was clearly not happy with Xavier and Kingston winning, as they are two of the most hated heels in the company. On her X account, Amanda expressed her displeasure by booing, along with a GIF of Homer Simpson:

"Boooooooo," Amanda wrote in her post.

The New Day finally got their title-winning moment months after turning heel on Big E. Only time will tell what's next for Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, now that they have reclaimed the tag team titles.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

