AEW personality reacts after New Day's major win at WWE WrestleMania 41

A popular AEW personality reacted to WWE's The New Day ending their title drought at WrestleMania 41. The reaction was registered right after the title match on Night 1 of 'Mania.

Amanda Huber, who works in Tony Khan's promotion as the community outreach coordinator, reacted to the title change on X. Amanda was married to late former All Elite Wrestling star, Brodie Lee. She expressed her displeasure towards Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston winning at WrestleMania 41.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, The New Day challenged the War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston ended up capturing the World Tag Team titles after an intense battle. With the big win, The New Day became 12-time tag team champions as well.

Amanda Huber was clearly not happy with Xavier and Kingston winning, as they are two of the most hated heels in the company. On her X account, Amanda expressed her displeasure by booing, along with a GIF of Homer Simpson:

"Boooooooo," Amanda wrote in her post.

The New Day finally got their title-winning moment months after turning heel on Big E. Only time will tell what's next for Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, now that they have reclaimed the tag team titles.

