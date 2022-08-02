AEW personality reacts to high praise from Stone Cold Steve Austin on social media

AEW personality Mark Henry has reacted to the recent praise given to him by wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda's senior editor Bill Apter, the Texas Rattlesnake spoke highly of the "World's Strongest Man" by calling him a role model for everybody.

Henry caught wind of the kind words and reacted to the high praise on social media, calling Austin too kind.

"Steve is too kind!" said @TheMarkHenry.

Henry and Austin don't have much history with each other, however, they did share the ring on two separate occasions. In both the 1998 and 1999 Royal Rumble matches, the two men had very brief interactions but nothing major.

The closest came in the 1999 rumble match, where Austin eliminated Chyna, who had just eliminated Henry moments earlier.

You can see Mark Henry every week on AEW Rampage

Since joining AEW, Henry has been a jack of all trades both on camera and backstage. Henry's in-ring days might have been left behind but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the highlights of AEW Rampage every single week.

D1 Climax @DrainBamager



Mark was worth getting signed to AEW for that alone. Mark Henry's "It's time for the Main Event!" line is the greatest. Gets me hyped every single time for the Rampage main event.Mark was worth getting signed to AEW for that alone. #AEWRampage Mark Henry's "It's time for the Main Event!" line is the greatest. Gets me hyped every single time for the Rampage main event.Mark was worth getting signed to AEW for that alone. #AEWRampage

However, Henry transitioned into a backstage interviewer role on All Elite Wrestling's Friday Night broadcast after starting the show's existence as a commentator. His catchphrase, "It's time for the main event" is definitely a crowd pleaser every single time it is spoken.

While he's not on camera, the "World's Strongest Man" is one of the many experienced coaches in All Elite Wrestling, giving advice to the younger talent on the roster who are just finding their feet in front of a live audience. Henry also has a hand in finding young talent too, as he is also a talent scout for AEW.

Will you be watching Mark Henry this week on the special live edition of Rampage? Let us know in the comment section below!

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far