AEW personality reacts to recent match on Dynamite, seemingly compares it to segment featuring WWE legend Mick Foley

AEW personality Alex Abrahantes reacted to the first-ever dumpster match on Dynamite this week. He also seemingly compared it to a segment featuring Mick Foley on WWE RAW a decades ago.

Earlier on Wednesday's show, The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) faced arch-rivals The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn) in the said stipulation-based match. The Acclaimed locked The Gunn Club in a dumpster to win the bout and promptly threw the bin off the stage with their opponents inside it.

Abrahantes shared an image from the post-match fiasco as he gave his thoughts on Twitter. The Lucha Brothers manager proclaimed that The Acclaimed took out the "trash." He added that upon seeing the spot, he had some "flashbacks."

"Having flashbacks with this one! The Acclaimed have taken out the trash on #AEWDynamite," Abrahantes wrote.

Abrahantes is likely referring to the February 2, 1998 episode of WWE RAW. In a segment on the show, the New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn and Road Dogg) put Chainsaw Charlie (Terry Funk) and Cactus Jack (Mick Foley) inside a dumpster. The Outlaws then pushed the dumpster off the stage with Funk and Foley in it, just like what happened in AEW.

AEW star Max Caster threw shade at former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Before the first-ever dumpster match in AEW commenced, The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) had something to say to The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten) via the opening rap.

Caster stated that he and Bowens were going to take out the trash, which was the Gunns, because "it's trash day."

The 33-year-old star proceeded to take a shot at Vince McMahon by saying that The Acclaimed would retire The Gunn Club just like the former WWE CEO.

It will be interesting to see if the match earlier signaled the end of The Acclaimed-Gunn Club rivalry or if it will just be the start of things between the two teams.

What are your thoughts on the first-ever dumpster match in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

