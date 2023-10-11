AEW personality references The Undertaker before Dynamite's head-to-head against WWE NXT

A popular AEW talk show host hyped up tonight's Dynamite Title Tuesday episode, referencing The Undertaker ahead of the show competing with WWE NXT head-to-head at the same time.

The Internet Wrestling Community is all pumped up for the face-off between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday after Tony Khan shifted his show to a day before, due to the MLB Playoffs. Furthermore, both the major wrestling promotions have apparently pulled out all the stops in order to prevail in this ratings war.

Both the shows are announced to be commercial-free for the first 30 minutes, and the card is stacked on both the shows. Meanwhile, popular AEW talk show, "Hey! (EW)" host, RJ City also spiced things up by referencing the WWE legend, The Undertaker right before the show.

After Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful announced RJ City will kick off the show, RJ was quick to notice that and reacted, stating the following on "X" social media platform:

"I have a One Dead Man Show too."

"One Dead Man Show" is a popular talk show which The Undertaker hosts prior to a special WWE event usually. Furthermore, The Deadman is also rumored to appear on WWE NXT this week as well. It remains to be seen if that turns out to be the case.