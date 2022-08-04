"Don’t have great conversations" - AEW personality reflects on his relationship with Triple H 

Former WWE Superstar William Regal has commented on his relationship with Triple H.

Regal had a successful stint in WWE as an in-ring performer and backstage personality over the past two decades. However, he was released from the promotion in January 2022 and debuted in All Elite Wrestling at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Speaking on his Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal highlighted his unique working relationship with The Game.

“Me and H don’t have great conversations. We don’t; the one thing we do have is music, though (…) We spent time learning our craft together, and me and him can just look at each other from across an arena, and I know what he wants, and I’ll take care of it. When we worked together, I was the last person [he talked to]."

He further detailed his bond with the 14-time world champion:

I probably spoke to him less than anybody else in the entire company. He didn’t need to speak to me; sometimes, I get a one-word text, and I would just take care of it. I knew whatever he meant. That’s how we worked together.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Triple H respects that William Regal works for AEW

After parting ways with WWE in 2022, the 54-year-old formed the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in AEW.

During the same conversation, the former champion noted that Triple H respects the fact that he is not a part of WWE anymore, and they do not interact much.

“He [Triple H] and I are very, very close, incredibly close, but we don’t talk to each other much. He knows I work for somewhere else now (…) He knows I will never say, ‘Yes’ if I think the answer is no. That might tell you a lot of things about me, and there’s a lot of people that will tell you that (…) I am as straight up as a geezer as you can find, right?” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

William Regal also served as the general manager of NXT during his tenure with WWE. Moreover, he was integral to the success of the promotion's developmental brand, which is the brainchild of Triple H.

