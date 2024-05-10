AEW personality says he didn't talk to Vince McMahon before leaving WWE

AEW veteran Jim Ross recently opened up on whether he spoke to former WWE President Vince McMahon before leaving the Stamford-based promotion.

Jim Ross left WWE to join All Elite Wrestling in 2019 after almost 25 years with the company. The veteran is one of the most respected commentators in professional wrestling and is known as the voice of The Attitude Era. The 72-year-old is signed as a full-time commentator for AEW. However, has transitioned into a part-time commentator and appears to only call big matches for the company.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross revealed that before leaving the Stamford-based promotion, he did not feel like speaking with Vince McMahon because the former chairman was already planning to replace him on the commentary desk.

“That never happened. I never had any conversation with Vince whatsoever, because why would I have conversations with him? Because it was obvious that he wanted to have another announcer out there. One that wasn’t old; one that wasn’t Southern. One that wasn’t chubby! I’m not as chubby today as I was then. So I didn’t bother him with it!'' said Ross.[H/T:RingsideNews]

Jim Ross reacts to WWE not renewing Jerry Lawler's contract

WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry ''The King'' Lawler were the voices of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut for almost 15 years. JR left the promotion in 2019, while Jerry Lawler remained with WWE as a commentator until recently when it was revealed that the veteran had been released from his commentary duties.

During the same episode of his podcast, Jim Ross reacted to the news of Jerry Lawler's release. The veteran noted that we might see a reunion between him and The King in the future.

"I felt bad about this week's news about [Jerry] Lawler, my partner. You know, I don’t think that he and I have worked our last match together; I really don’t believe that. I think somewhere down the road, if nothing else, it’ll be at an appearance," said Ross.

Jerry Lawler also revealed that he is still under a Legends contract with the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see if The King makes appearances for the company in the future.