  • AEW personality seemingly takes a subtle dig after Hulk Hogan's sudden death

AEW personality seemingly takes a subtle dig after Hulk Hogan's sudden death

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 24, 2025 18:30 GMT
Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer (source: WWE.com)

The news of Hulk Hogan's passing has shocked the wrestling world. Now, an AEW personality has seemingly taken a subtle dig at him.

Chris Hero seemingly reacted to Hulk's tragic passing. Very few professional wrestlers have been able to have a huge impact in the industry like Hulk Hogan. He was a massive draw in the 1980s and was able to sell out arenas around the world. He was responsible for shining a big spotlight on the industry. His size and strength captivated audiences, and he was great at cutting promos. He was a complete package as far as his wrestling gimmick and character are concerned. It's unlikely that there will ever be another wrestler whose star power transcends multiple generations.

Therefore, the news of Hulk Hogan's tragic passing is one that will make a lot of people sad, as it is the end of an era. The wrestling community is shocked to learn of his passing, and it is saddening to think that The Hulkster will never appear live on WWE TV again. However, Chris Hero, who currently works for AEW, took to social media to take a subtle dig at the WWE Hall of Famer. He posted a screenshot of the Spotify player playing Young Jeezy's song "I Luv It" with a snowman and musical notes emojis in the caption.

Check out his tweet here:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Hogan's friends and family.

