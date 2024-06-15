AEW personality sends first message after his account gets hacked; threatens to beat up the perpetrator

An AEW veteran recently posted for the first time after his account was unfortunately hacked. The name in question is Tony Schiavone and recently the veteran's X/Twitter account was hacked.

The WCW veteran has been with AEW ever since the company emerged on the scene in 2019. Tony currently works as a commentator on Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision. Schiavone became a big name in the 90s after he worked for the Jim Crockett Promotions and later moved to WCW. He also had a brief tenure in the WWE in 1990.

On his X (Formerly known as Twitter) account, Tony Schiavone confirmed that he has recovered his account.

Trending

"Well, the hack is over. Now it’s time to find out where the hackers live and go kick them in the nuts. Scout says hi everyone."

Expand Tweet

AEW veteran Tony Schiavone has no interest in the 'Who Killed WCW?' Documentary

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has spoken against the recent Who Killed WCW? documentary produced by The Rock's Seven Buck Productions. Schiavone was the voice of WCW and was a part of the promotion from 1990 till 2001. He departed from the company once it was bought out by former WWE President Vince McMahon.

Speaking on the What Happen When podcast, Schiavone lashed out at the producers and revealed that he will not watch the docuseries.

"I will not. That one, I won't watch. I have watched some of the 'Dark Side of the Ring' but I won't watch that, because I know what it is - it's a hatchet job, by those guys who are your friends, who consider themselves wrestling fans but they're really not, those producers. ... I see these people on Dark Side of the Ring, talking to the camera, and I'm thinking, 'What are we doing? Have some freakin' respect for the business that paid you a lot of money,'" Tony Schiavone said. [From 1:06:39 to 1:08:45]

Tony Schiavone is currently one of the main commentators in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if the veteran decides to check out the docuseries in the future.