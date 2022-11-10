AEW personality sends a heartfelt message to R-Truth following his serious injury on WWE NXT

AEW personality Renee Paquette has sent a heartfelt message to WWE Superstar R-Truth following the injury that he sustained on a recent episode of NXT.

During the opening contest of the November 1 edition of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller, where the former United States Champion sustained an injury while jumping out of the ring, which forced the match to be stopped.

After a week of wondering about the severity of the injury, Truth posted a video to his Twitter account updating his fans on his condition, revealing that he had torn his quad and that he would be requiring surgery to get it fixed, even filming his update video from the hospital parking lot.

WWE R-TRUTH @RonKillings 🏾 🏾 🏿 🤔 I might turn this into a documentary 🧐 Thank you to Each and every one of you!!!🏿 🤔 I might turn this into a documentary 🧐 #whatitis Thank you to Each and every one of you!!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏿 🤔 I might turn this into a documentary 🧐 #whatitis https://t.co/pichgdDqbA

People from all over the wrestling world have sent their best wishes to R-Truth, hoping that he recovers sooner rather than later, with one of those people being AEW personality Renee Paquette who sent this heartfelt message:

"@RonKillings You got this Truth!!! Thinking of you!" tweeted @ReneePaquette.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes R-Truth a speedy recovery, as we all look forward to seeing him back in action very soon.

R-Truth responded to Renee Paquette's heartfelt message

Even though the former United States Champion was literally in the hospital's parking lot when he posted his health update, he still had time to respond to those who sent him kind messages, with Renee Paquette being one of the people to receive a response.

Truth wrestled Renee's husband and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley several times when he was Dean Ambrose in WWE, with the two men working together extensively on house shows throughout 2013, with some of the matches being for the WWE United States Championship.

What's your favorite memory of "The Truth"? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes