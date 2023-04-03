AEW personality shares a three-word message for Cody Rhodes ahead of major WWE WrestleMania 39 clash

AEW personality and wife of the late Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber, recently sent a message to Cody Rhodes ahead of his highly-anticipated match against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Amanda Huber was spotted with her children in the stands at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, and shared a photo on Twitter with a three-word caption that left wrestling fans buzzing.

It is no secret that Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have been involved in a long-standing rivalry, with both men vying for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Ahead of the mega clash during Night Two of The Show of Shows, AEW's Community Outreach Team member tweeted out the catchphrase that Rhodes has been using en route to his main event match.

"Finish. The. Story." she tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

The American Nightmare has been vocal about his desire to win the title and prove himself as one of the top wrestlers in the world. However, Roman Reigns has been on a dominant run as champion and has shown no signs of slowing down.

With WrestleMania 39 main event fast approaching, all eyes will be on the SoFi Stadium as the two superstars collide in what is sure to be an epic clash. With Huber's message ringing in his ears, Rhodes will be looking to finish the story and emerge victorious in what could be the biggest moment of his career.

Who do you think will win the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

