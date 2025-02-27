  • home icon
  • AEW personality suggests Daniel Garcia's title reign may be short-lived

By N.S Walia
Modified Feb 27, 2025 03:38 GMT
Daniel Garcia vs Adam Cole for the TNT Title at Collision (Image via AEW's X)

Daniel Garcia has been proving his worth as the AEW TNT Champion for months now. However, a top personality believes his rising title reign might end soon.

The star in question is commentator and wrestler Nigel McGuinness. On the February 26th edition of AEW Dynamite, Garcia and his cohorts, FTR, battled the trio of The Undisputed Kingdom, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong.

The trios' match was a stellar sight to witness for the fans in Phoenix, Arizona, with both teams going up against each other. However, the ending of the bout saw Undisputed Kingdom's Adam Cole scoring the win over Garcia to pick up the win for his team.

Following the bout, it was announced that Daniel Garcia would defend his TNT Championship against Adam Cole at the upcoming AEW Collision event. Nigel McGuinness took to his X to express his excitement for the match. However, he believed that Garcia's title reign might end at the hands of Cole.

"Jacked up for this - feel we could see a title change maybe..."

Daniel Garcia won the TNT Championship from Jack Perry back in November 2024 at Full Gear. So, it will be interesting to see if Adam Cole will be the one to dethrone him at Collision.

Edited by Angana Roy
