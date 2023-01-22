AEW personality urges Tony Khan to sign a controversially released WWE Superstar in his promotion

AEW personality Mark Henry recently suggested that Tony Khan should sign Willie Mack as soon as possible.

Mack signed with WWE back in 2014. He was set to begin his journey in NXT. Unfortunately, before he could reach the performance center in Orlando, he was released from the company as he had reportedly failedae medical test.

Following his release, Willie Mack signed with Lucha Underground and won the Trios Championship twice. After four years in the promotion, he signed with IMPACT Wrestling. In a short span, he became the X-Division Champion.

During the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared his thoughts on the former X-Division Champion and believed that he would be a perfect fit for Ring of Honor. He mentioned that Mack has no ego and enjoys working with young talents as well.

“I would love to see him (Willie Mack) on ROH. He’s a leader, I think he’s a good locker room addition, he’s fun-loving, and he don’t mind getting in and working with the young people. That means a lot to me because that means he’s trying to give as well as take and making a living,” Mark Henry said. [23:08 - 23:37]

Willie Mack made his AEW Rampage debut against The Machine Brian Cage

Last night on AEW Rampage, The Machine Brian Cage wrestled the former X-Division Champion. This was Mack's Rampage debut. He put on a tough fight, but in the end, The Machine proved too much for him.

The last time Mack wrestled in Tony Khan's promotion was also against Brian Cage during an episode of AEW Dark. Just like on Rampage, Cage picked up the win against the former WWE Superstar.

Would you like to see Willie Mack on Ring of Honor? Let us know in the comments section below.

