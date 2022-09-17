AEW personality William Regal recalls terrifying life-threatening incident during early career years

AEW star William Regal recently spoke about a life-threatening incident during the WCW days of his career.

The wrestling veteran has had a long and illustrious career spanning almost four decades. However, his first stint with a prominent wrestling promotion came when he joined WCW in 1993, becoming the World TV Champion in the same year while portraying a heel character.

Keeping up with his kayfabe performance, Regal once planned to tear down a giant American flag on stage. However, his intention to generate hate apparently appeared too real as an officer had pulled a revolver on the wrestler to stop him.

Speaking about the incident on the latest episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, the veteran star outlined the situation clearly.

"As I looked to the left, I just felt a tap on my forehead. From the side of the stage, there was a Jacksonville police officer stood and as I turned my head, there was a gun in my forehead and he said, 'I suggest you don't do that sir' and I went, 'I think you're right officer' and I just walked off the other side and completely went out of character. I was just like, boom, with a gun pointed to my forehead," Regal recalled. [H/T: Cultaholic]

The veteran star had quite literally stared at possible death in the face. However, the situation had thankfully de-escalated enough for him to survive.

Regal is currently playing the role of the mentor of the Blackpool Combat Club, one of AEW's strongest factions. Under his management, the faction members have won several titles, including the AEW World Championship.

The AEW personality recalled the impact of the incident

William Regal also talked about the difference between his real-life mental state and his onscreen character at the time.

Further explaining the encounter, the veteran wrestler reiterated how he was legitimately shaking from having a gun pointed at him.

"People think I'm a tough guy, and people have seen me do things at certain times and we can tell stories about that. I went down the stairs, found a quiet spot and I was shaking because I've seen a lot of things in my time but I'd never - Revolver stuck right in me head and a cocked Revolver," Regal recalled. (H/T: Cultaholic)

As of now, Regal has risen the ranks to become one of the most renowned personalities in pro wrestling. It remains to be seen what more he can accomplish in the rest of his AEW career.

What do you make of the incident William Regal spoke of? Sound off in the comments below!

