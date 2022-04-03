"NO RESPECT" - AEW personnel accuses The Undertaker of copying his look at WrestleMania 38

AEW personnel Jose, often known as Jose The Assistant, has called out The Undertaker for copying his look at WrestleMania 38.

The Phenom was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year and headlined the Class of 2022. The late great Vader, Queen Sharmell, The Steiner Brothers, and Warrior Award recipient, the late great Shad Gaspard, were also the inductees this year.

On Night One of WrestleMania 38, the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 greeted the WWE Universe at the AT&T Stadium. The Undertaker once again made his presence felt at the Show Of Shows, which got a response out of AEW's Jose.

Taking to Twitter, Andrade El Idolo's assistant wrote:

"And now the deadman comes out dressed as me!? NO RESPECT."

Check out Jose The Assistant's tweet below:

JoseTheAssistant @JoseAssistant And now the deadman comes out dressed as me!? NO RESPECT. And now the deadman comes out dressed as me!? NO RESPECT.

For years, The Phenom has been known to compete at The Showcase of the Immortals. During his tenure, The Deadman has shared the ring with superstars such as Shawn Michaels, Edge, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns.

For his final WrestleMania match, Undertaker faced AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match in 2020 at WrestleMania 36. The veteran then went on to announce his retirement at the Survivor Series event.

AEW Superstar Andrade also had a message for The Undertaker after his Hall of Fame induction

AEW Superstar Andrade El Idolo attended the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony alongside his partner and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair.

In the aftermath of The Undertaker's incredible speech at his Hall of Fame induction, Andrade took to Twitter to quote the WWE icon. The Phenom's last bit of action at the Hall of Fame ceremony was to put on his iconic leather jacket & hat, as he hinted at coming out of retirement by saying:

"Never say never"

Check out Andrade's tweet below:

It would be interesting to note if The Phenom ever steps back into the squared circle again. However, as it stands, Mark Calaway and his iconic character remain retired.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Pratik Singh