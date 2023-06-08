AEW planning to make hated heel "one of the biggest babyfaces" in the future - Reports

Konosuke Takeshita, along with his associate Don Callis, are two of if not the biggest heels in AEW currently. The amount of "heat" they receive from the crowd every time they are on screen has been unbelievable. It also does not seem like this will change as the feud progresses.

However, before the feud began, Takeshita would usually appear on the Jacksonville-based brand as a face. His heel turn alongside Don Callis has suddenly transformed the Japanese superstar into one of the most hated superstars on the roster.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio talked about how AEW's plan down the road is to turn Takeshita face in the future. This will be done in the hopes that as this happens, he will become a massive star for the company in the process.

Meltzer had this to say:

“The long-term plan is for Takeshita to be one of the biggest babyfaces in the company, the long-term.” [H/T wrestetalk]

Konosuke Takeshita squashes AEW talent

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Konosuke Takeshita took on Damon Ace in what was a pretty uneventful fight in a squash match.

Takeshita and Don Callis made their usual entrance, accompanied by no music and with loud boos from the fans. While the match was ongoing, Callis had a loop of his attack on Kenny Omega during the cage match against Jon Moxley playing on the big screen. After he made quick work of his opponent, the Future of DDT and Callis continued to have words for Kenny Omega and The Elite, like they have been doing so for the past few weeks since after Double or Nothing.

Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 @P__Wrestling



#AEWDynamite Konosuke Takeshita destroying this guy while him turning on Kenny is playing on the Titantron is amazing Konosuke Takeshita destroying this guy while him turning on Kenny is playing on the Titantron is amazing😭😭#AEWDynamite https://t.co/74o8261eQJ

It seems that Konosuke Takeshita has found his footing and is now regarded as someone being talked about in AEW, may it be for the wrong reasons. His heel turn alongside Don Callis has just opened up so many more avenues for this ongoing feud.

How do you feel about Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis being the biggest heels in AEW at this moment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

