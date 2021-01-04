AEW plans to leave Daily's Place in February

AEW filmed a majority of their television in 2020 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The company will leave behind an open amphitheater that has housed countless Dynamite and Dark episodes last year in February, but only for a month or so.

According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, AEW Owner Tony Khan is looking to move his company to a warmer location in Miami, Florida for February due to wrestling's sub-freezing temperatures in an outdoor venue in Jacksonville right now.

Cassidy also noted that "a change of scenery would be good for everyone’s morale." It's something completely understandable after the talent has been wrestling in the same place for eight months straight.

NEW YEAR'S PASS!

$30 + fees eligible for TWO JANUARY LIVE EVENTS are available NOW by emailing ➡️ ticketing@boldeventsjax.com or calling 904-633-2000 w/ outdoor physically-distanced seating in compliance w/ state & local regulations & CDC guidelines pic.twitter.com/5pMiVcWG2w — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2021

All AEW programming in February is scheduled to be done in Miami

Haynes reports that the current plan is for AEW to record all of their shows in Miami during February before returning to Jacksonville. This includes all episodes of Dynamite, Dark, and the AEW pay-per-view, Revolution.

As of this writing, the venue in Miami that AEW will be emanating from is unknown. But with the AEW Dynamite special "Beach Break" exactly one month away, you have to believe that Khan and AEW already have a location picked out and secured when they will be in February.

Before Beach Break, though, AEW will remain at Daily's Place for January, including two live editions of Dynamite on January 6 and 20. The other two episodes of Dynamite this month will be taped.

Tickets for the Night One of our New Year's Smash on Wednesday, Jan 6th for #AEWDynamite are on-sale NOW and tickets start at $20.

Visit https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq for full event details & safety guidelines. pic.twitter.com/QFQNhQPxY7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2021

What do you think of AEW's upcoming move to Miami? Do you have any idea where they might be filming Dynamite? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.