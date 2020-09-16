AEW possibly launching new video game

AEW first mentioned that they wanted a game for their company soon after the company was first announced. Cody Rhodes talked about the need for the game when he mentioned it in 2019. Now, according to a report from Wrestling News, AEW might be bringing out a game sooner than expected.

Possible game for AEW coming soon

AEW is apparently planning for a new video game at the moment having filed for 'All Elite Wrestling: Elite General Manager' and 'Elite GM' with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks are all big gamers. Omega had also talked about a game that would be for the Xbox and Playstation consoles, but this game might be for mobile devices.

The description of the filings made by AEW can be seen here.

“G & S: Downloadable game software; Downloadable computer game software for use on mobile and cellular phones; Downloadable electronic game software for use on handheld computers and mobile gaming devices; Downloadable video game programs; Recorded video game software.”

Since the initial announcement by Cody Rhodes that AEW wanted a video game, he announced earlier in the year that AEW wanted the game to be a proper one.

I’ll give the honest update: the AEW video game will be something all fans know about as we begin the process and as we move forward. If we were to make a very good game, which is our intention, it’s going to take time. Game development is arduous, it’s a very creative space, and we want to do it right. We will keep people updated, it won’t come as a surprise, we want them to take the journey with us. Be extra patient so we can deliver.

