AEW to premiere a new YouTube show this Friday onwards

AEW has announced a new digital show which will premiere this Friday onwards on their YouTube channel. The company took to its Twitter handle to release the first look of the show.

Named "Outside The Ring", the talk show will be hosted by AEW backstage interviewer Lexy Nair. The first episode of the show will feature AEW talent Abadon as a guest, with a new episode released every Friday at 9:00 A.M EST.

The host also couldn't hide her excitement and took to Twitter to share the news of Abadon being the first guest on the show. In the short clip, Nair is seen asking Abadon a question about what makes her happy, the answer to which the viewers will find out only after the show releases.

By the looks of it, the guests will be maintaining kayfabe during the interviews. This makes the show an essential viewing, with ample scope of character development and narrative progression through the back-and-forth between the interviewer and the guests.

Although AEW has released episodes of Outside The Ring in the past with guests like Cody Rhodes and The Dark Order, the show wasn't a regular presence on AEW's programming until this announcement.

AEW has expanded its programming in recent times

AEW has steadily expanded its programming ever since Dynamite debuted in October 2019. AEW: Dark debuted on YouTube just a week after Dynamite and has since grown in stature with several top stars in the company regularly performing on the show.

Last month, AEW launched a spinoff to Dark called AEW: Dark Elevation, with several up-and-coming stars getting opportunities to show their skills. The show features WWE legend Paul Wight as a color commentator.

