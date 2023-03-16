AEW President Tony Khan announces big signing of former WWE Superstar

On the latest edition of Dynamite, fans were treated to a thrilling announcement by AEW President Tony Khan. Khan revealed that former WWE superstar Taya Valkyrie had signed with All Elite Wrestling, sending shockwaves throughout the wrestling world.

Jade Cargill defended her TBS Championship against Canadian wrestler Nicole Matthews in an open challenge. Jade dominated the match, hitting her signature move, Jaded, for a quick victory. Matthews was no match for the undefeated champion, who maintained her unbeaten streak of 54-0.

After her win, Jade Cargill was interviewed by Renee Paquette, who asked about her next potential challenger. Jade proudly declared that she had just defeated a wrestler from Canada. As she continued to boast, the crowd suddenly erupted as former Impact Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie made a surprise appearance in the ring and attacked Leila Grey.

Following Taya's attack, Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Taya Valkyrie had officially signed with AEW.

You can check out the tweet below:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



Great to see a Canadian star arrive TONIGHT on TBS on

Wednesday Night Welcome to AEW, @thetayavalkyrie Great to see a Canadian star arrive TONIGHT on TBS onWednesday Night #AEWDynamite in Winnipeg! Welcome to AEW, @thetayavalkyrie!Great to see a Canadian star arrive TONIGHT on TBS onWednesday Night #AEWDynamite in Winnipeg! https://t.co/R9173eHJR6

Taya Valkyrie's signing with AEW creates exciting possibilities for the women's division. Fans are now speculating about a potential matchup between her and the undefeated TBS Champion. Her addition to the roster promises to make the division even more competitive and entertaining moving forward.

What are your thoughts on Taya Valkyire's debut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes