AEW President Tony Khan announces huge signing of 18-year wrestling veteran

Tony Khan, the President of All Elite Wrestling, has made a huge announcement regarding the signing of a 18-year wrestling veteran. Stu Grayson's former star has returned to AEW, as announced by Khan on Twitter.

Stu Grayson returned to AEW as a member of the Dark Order on Dynamite. Unfortunately, they lost to Blackpool Combat Club. Grayson's return was significant as he left the company last year without an official announcement, leaving fans curious about his future.

Tony Khan's announcement on Twitter shows his excitement for Grayson's return to AEW. He mentions that Grayson is more motivated than ever, and he is now officially All Elite.

Check out the tweet below:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



After a great match last night on

Stu Grayson is All Elite, again! Welcome back to AEW, @stu_dos After a great match last night on #AEWDynamite in his return, he's more motivated than ever, and now it's official:Stu Grayson is All Elite, again! Welcome back to AEW, @stu_dos!After a great match last night on #AEWDynamite in his return, he's more motivated than ever, and now it's official:Stu Grayson is All Elite, again! https://t.co/7HpPbs2M9g

Despite the Dark Order's loss to Blackpool Combat Club, Stu Grayson's return to AEW brings renewed energy to the company. Grayson's presence in the ring is sure to inspire his fellow wrestlers to new heights as AEW continues to grow and evolve.

As AEW continues to grow and evolve, the addition of seasoned veterans like Stu Grayson will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the company and its place in the world of professional wrestling.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan signing Stu Grayson? Sound off in the comments!

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes