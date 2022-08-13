AEW President Tony Khan announces official signing of released WWE superstar

Yet another released WWE star has been poached by Tony Khan. He announced Parker Bourdeaux as AEW's new signing after this week's AEW Rampage.

Parker Bourdeaux has been a wrestler in the NXT branch of WWE where he performed under the name Harland. However, his stint at the Stamford-based company did not last long as he was cut from the brand on April 29.

Parker Bourdeaux made his debut in AEW Dark Tapings last month in Orlando, Florida. During his appearances, he teamed up with Ari Daivari and Slim J to form the Trustbusters. The faction quickly grew in strength, being featured in AEW Rampage this week.

Following Parker's match, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce the new recruit.

"After a win in his @AEWonTV debut + an eventful night for The Trustbusters, it’s official: @TheParkerB_ is #AllElite! #AEWRampage"

Despite Sonny Kiss being defeated by Parker on Rampage, she surprisingly joined the Trustbusters after low-blowing Orange Cassidy after the main event. This effectively makes the faction 4-man strong.

Furthermore, the Trustbusters have already been given a spot at the upcoming Trios Tournament, where they will be facing Best Friends to move up to the Semi-finals.

Fans had a varied reaction to the WWE star's signing

The signing of yet another star from the Stamford-based company has certainly created a buzz.

A number of fans seemed excited about Parker Bourdeaux's All Elite run.

Some fans also called out the apparent similarities between Parker and the legendary Brock Lesnar.

However, a few people were also not pleased with the new ex-WWE signing, deeming him unskilled in the ring.

With the AEW roster getting bigger every week, fans are left to wonder how Tony Khan will be able to manage all the wrestlers at his disposal.

