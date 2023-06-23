AEW President Tony Khan clears the air regarding rumors of buying Bellator MMA

AEW President Tony Khan has denied the recent rumors that he and his father Shahid are interested in buying the MMA promotion Bellator.

The Khan family already own two wrestling companies (AEW and ROH), a soccer team (Fulham F.C.), and an American Football team (Jacksonville Jaguars). It was rumored that they were looking to add an MMA promotion to their ever-growing list of purchases in the form of Bellator.

This was according to esteemed MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, who reported as such on his show, "The MMA Hour." However, these reports seem to have been fabricated, at least according to Tony Khan.

In a media call to promote the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Khan stated that there is nothing to the rumors that he and his father are looking to buy Bellator.

The AEW President even went as far as to say that he was surprised to see his name linked with the MMA promotion. He expressed that neither he nor his father have had any discussions regarding the topic.

If Shahid and Tony Khan bought Bellator, it would mean that the top two companies in Mixed Martial Arts would have a direct link to professional wrestling. AEW and Bellator would've been owned by the Khan family, while the WWE and UFC are owned by Endeavor.

