AEW President Tony Khan close to signing released WWE star - Reports

AEW President Tony Khan is opening his checkbook once again this week, as he'll open the "Forbidden Door" once again to welcome a fresh face to All Elite Wrestling. The name in question is yet to be announced; that being said, it looks very likely that it will be recently released WWE Superstar Keith Lee.

The former NXT Champion was one of the many names released from WWE during 2021, as his contract was terminated in November. Since then, Lee has been sitting on the sidelines waiting out his 90-day non-compete clause. When it officially ended on February 2nd, he became a free agent.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, AEW and Lee have already been in contact with each other, and the deal is either very close to being finalized or already wrapped up.

"I know they’ve been talking to Keith Lee, I know that they were pretty close with Keith Lee if it’s not already a done deal," said Meltzer. "It probably is a done deal. I don’t know that ‘officially’, but that’s kind of been the word going around.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

If Keith Lee does show up on AEW Dynamite, it will be his first public appearance as a wrestler since his WWE release.

Tony Khan has the wrestling world talking about his big announcement

Tony Khan has not slowed down this year with the acquisitions of names like Danhausen, Jake Atlas and Brody King. However, the company's newest signing will have a huge opportunity on their first day.

Per Khan's announcement on social media, the latest signing will be revealed on Dynamite. This performer will compete in a high-profile bout in their debut, as they'll have a chance to qualify for the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

Isiah vs ? on With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/298rzWyfe6

The ladder match will take place at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th in Orlando, Florida. The winner of the bout will earn the right to challenge for the TNT Championship. Last year, Scorpio Sky emerged victorious, but he was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the title.

Would you like to see Keith Lee in the Face of the Revolution ladder match? Let us know in the comment section down below!

