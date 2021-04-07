AEW President Tony Khan discusses NXT moving to Tuesday nights 

AEW President Tony Khan recently reacted to NXT moving to Tuesday nights from April 13, thus ending Wednesday Night Wars in the process.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan took a diplomatic approach by not outright mentioning NXT. He said he's excited as more people will be able to check out AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights.

"I’m always very excited for Dynamite every Wednesday, and now there is more wrestling on TV every night of the week for people to watch. We’d love to have all people check out Dynamite on Wednesdays, and we really want all fans to check out the show."

Tony Khan further revealed that the reason AEW is collaborating with so many companies around the globe is to bring more eyeballs to the product.

"That’s why we’re so open to working with other companies, which you’ve seen as we’ve agreed to collaborate with companies like New Japan Pro-Wrestling, AAA, Impact and the NWA.”

In recent weeks, AEW has efficiently used the now wide-open Forbidden Door to bring mainstream coverage to its product. And with former AEW Champion Chris Jericho appearing on the next episode of WWE Network's Broken Skull Sessions, the company is bound to get a little more attention from casual WWE fans.

AEW and NXT can now solely focus on putting out good programming for the fans

As fun as the Wednesday Night Wars were, they didn't bring out the best in either of the companies. Both AEW and WWE NXT engaged in counter-programming on more than one occasion, which essentially undermined the existing storylines.

However, now with both AEW and NXT airing on separate nights, the creative teams have the chance to undo the damage. They can present fans with engaging narratives that aren't determined by external factors.

This week's two-night event NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will mark the final time NXT will air on Thursday. The card looks stacked with many highly-anticipated bouts that fans are looking forward to watching.

However, AEW has announced the return of Mike Tyson for this week's Dynamite, a move that could help them register another huge rating number.

