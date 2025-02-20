AEW President Tony Khan "ghosted" Shane McMahon after he made an insane demand, claims WWE veteran

The wrestling world was rocked last July when a picture surfaced of AEW President Tony Khan in a private meeting with Shane McMahon. According to former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman, Khan "ghosted" the son of Vince McMahon shortly after, and it was due to some heavy demands.

Many fans wondered what All Elite Wrestling might look like with Shane McMahon involved, but it seems we won't find out anytime soon, as Shane-O-Mac's price was too high for Tony Khan's taste. On the latest episode of The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman revealed that Shane had "asked for the world."

"You remember that picture that surfaced with Shane McMahon meeting with Tony Khan? And there was speculation that he would want to come into AEW. And all of a sudden, all that talk just went away. Well, I have it on good authority that Shane McMahon asked for the world. He asked for equity in the company, and he asked to come in and run the entire show. And it's probably the first time I said to myself, 'I actually agree with Tony Khan ghosting him.' Because Tony ghosted Shane, it wasn't the other way around," said Coachman. [21:23 - 22:06]

You can check out The Coach and Bro Show here.

Tony Khan had kind words to say about the former WWE Superstar after their meeting, but no word has surfaced of any subsequent conversations.

Vince Russo predicted Shane McMahon would ask for equity in AEW

The idea of Shane McMahon joining AEW was a controversial one, to say the least. Many All Elite fans vehemently opposed the idea, but others thought it might expose the company to a new mainstream audience.

However, Vince Russo believed that McMahon wouldn't join up unless he owned a stake in the Jacksonville-based promotion, as he stated on an episode of BroDown last October:

"I think that's a real possibility if he has stake in it," said Russo. "He's not going to AEW unless he owns a part of it. [...] If anyone thinks for one second that Shane McMahon would go to AEW to work for Tony Khan, you're out of your mind. That is not happening. Owning a stake in the company? That I could see."

It now seems that Russo may have been correct in his assumption. It's still unknown exactly what was discussed in the meeting between Tony Khan and Shane McMahon, but it's likely that the two sides won't be working together anytime soon.

