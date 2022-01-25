AEW President Tony Khan recruits top indie talent

AEW President Tony Khan has signed yet another star from the independent scene, this time with a slight twist. Indie standout Jake Manning has been signed to a behind-the-scenes role as part of the merchandising team.

Manning featured on AEW Dark in 2021, losing to bouts against Sonny Kiss, Colt Cabana and The Dark Order. Outside of AEW, he is a veteran of over 15 years, having competed for some of the most prestigious independent companies in the United States including PWG, EVOLVE and Dragon Gate USA.

Manning has battled the likes of Jerry Lynn, Hangman Page and Jushin Thunder Liger over the years, so having him as part of the AEW team is going to be beneficial for both parties going forward.

Jake Manning @manscoutmanning



It’s been a long road to get here but I’m grateful for the opportunity.



I’m also thankful that this job will give me the ability to continue to work on my mental health & my indy wrestling & comedy careers. I’m officially employed by @AEW to work in their merch department.It’s been a long road to get here but I’m grateful for the opportunity.I’m also thankful that this job will give me the ability to continue to work on my mental health & my indy wrestling & comedy careers. I’m officially employed by @AEW to work in their merch department. It’s been a long road to get here but I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’m also thankful that this job will give me the ability to continue to work on my mental health & my indy wrestling & comedy careers. https://t.co/tqLV2tdF5H

In addition to his work in AEW, Manning will continue his work in his non-wrestling ventures, which include stand-up comedy. The latest AEW signing is also a big advocate for mental health, focusing a lot on his own well-being in recent months by taking time away from social media. His tweet announcing his AEW employment was his first tweet in over a month.

Who will Tony Khan sign to AEW next?

For some people, Tony Khan has gone completely berserk with the checkbook in recent months. High-profile signings such as CM Punk, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson, along with the introduction of new stars seemingly every week, have boosted the AEW roster exponentially.

So who could be next? Who will make the leap next? One suggestion that has been floated around is The Briscoe Brothers. The former GCW tag team champions have been a staple of the American tag team division for over 20 years and would be a perfect fit for the AEW tag scene, especially since they've found themselves in a heated social media feud with FTR.

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206



That was your main event?



Briscoes lose the GCW Tag Team Titles to Gage and Tremont.



Good. Give us FTR vs Briscoes now That’s it?That was your main event?Briscoes lose the GCW Tag Team Titles to Gage and Tremont.Good. Give us FTR vs Briscoes now #TheWrldOnGCW That’s it? That was your main event?Briscoes lose the GCW Tag Team Titles to Gage and Tremont.Good. Give us FTR vs Briscoes now #TheWrldOnGCW

The former AEW tag team champions and The Briscoes have been throwing haymakers at each other for a number of weeks on social media, with each team trying to provoke the other into finally having the match that fans of both teams are clamoring for.

Would you like to see The Briscoes vs FTR? Let us know in the comments down below.

