AEW President Tony Khan on major Vince McMahon move: "Sounded like a terrible idea"

AEW President Tony Khan has taken a shot at Vince McMahon and called him out for a terrible idea during his time as the boss of WWE. This will likely not split the fans, and most of them could agree with him.

Vince McMahon announced in 2018 that he was going to re-launch the XFL, a football league that was originally started by him in 2001, which lasted only for a season. Despite its big launch, it never really took off and soon fell flat.

Now, Tony Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has taken a shot at Vince McMahon and said that the XFL was a terrible idea. Speaking at Leap Academy, Khan said:

“In 2018, the McMahon family announced they were going to relaunch the XFL. That probably also had an effect on my thinking because that sounded like a terrible idea to me. The amount of money they were going to put into it, when the NFL is such a dominant competitor and the NFL is so strong, and I was proven right because the XFL did go bankrupt, I thought, 'That's not going to work.' You know what would work? A second wrestling league. There are way more wrestlers out there to start a second wrestling league.” [H/T Fightful]

Check out his comments in the podcast below:

Tony Khan says wrestling needs a second league

Tony Khan launched AEW in 2019, and it has been going well for him since. They have firmly placed themselves as the only real competition to WWE and are thriving with their roster.

In the same interview, Tony Khan said that it was wrestling that needed a second league and not American Football.

“If I built a challenger wrestler league, the roster of that league would be so much better, comparatively, than the roster of the XFL. It wouldn't even be close. As a viewer of the sport, as somebody who loves football and wrestling, wrestling needs a second league a lot more than football does. I think we were proven true of that,” Khan said.

It will be interesting to see if there will be a fallout to these comments from the other side.

