AEW President Tony Khan makes big announcement

Tony Khan has just announced the return of one of AEW's earlier traditions. This would be the return of the rankings system.

In the past, the promotion created a way to monitor the title scenes and various potential contenders. These were all based on their win-loss records, and they would be ranked accordingly. There were standings for the men's singles division, women's division, and tag team division.

On Twitter, Tony Khan announced that moving forward, the rankings systems will be returning. He then thanked the fans once more for their support of AEW and claimed that the year was just beginning, and there was more in store for the rest of the year.

"The Rankings are coming back to AEW going forward, starting this month! @AEW is having a very exciting January, and this is only the beginning of an amazing 2024 for AEW and our fans. Thank you all watching Saturday Night #AEWCollision right now on @TNTdrama!" Khan tweeted.

This may also be a great way to monitor potential contenders after Samoa Joe previously claimed that his contenders would have to present their win-loss records and reputation to be worthy of a title shot.

