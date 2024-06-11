AEW President Tony Khan makes big announcement

AEW President Tony Khan has made a major announcement regarding what will take place on Dynamite this week. TK has booked some great matches so far, and that tradition is about to continue.

Last week, Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy engaged in a hard-hitting match in which the latter came out on top. O’Reilly then saved Cassidy from an attack by the Don Callis Family.

On this week’s Dynamite, he can do that once again and will team up with not only Orange Cassidy but also Ring of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe to take on Kyle Fletcher, Roderick Strong, and Konosuke Takeshita.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to confirm the news. He wrote:

“#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY Des Moines, IA TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT @orangecassidy/@SussexCoChicken/@KORcombat vs @Takesoup/@kylefletcherpro/@roderickstrong Worlds collide before #ForbiddenDoor Live on TBS when Cassidy/Briscoe/O'Reilly team vs Fletcher/Takeshita/Roddy THIS WEDNESDAY!”

Seeing O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy team up to take on the Don Callis family will be great. Adding Mark Briscoe will also add another layer of drama to the contest.

They must be mindful of interference from the Trent Beretta and co during the match.

