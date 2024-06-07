  • home icon
  AEW President Tony Khan makes major announcement on Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks)

AEW President Tony Khan makes major announcement on Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks)

By Sujay
Modified Jun 07, 2024 05:14 GMT
Mercedes Mone is the current AEW TBS Champion
Mercedes Mone is the current AEW TBS Champion

AEW President Tony Khan has made a major announcement regarding Mercedes Mone, aka Sasha Banks. Her impending match against Zeuxis, in which she will put her TBS Championship on the line, now has a major update.

The two will compete in next week’s Dynamite at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. According to the AEW President, if Zeuxis defeats Mercedes to win the title, she will take it with her to CMLL.

That would mean that Mercedes and Stephanie Vaquer's upcoming match at Forbidden Door 2024 will just be for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.

Taking to Twitter, Khan wrote:

“If @ZeuxisLucero wins the TBS Championship from Mercedes Moné on Wednesday Night in Des Moines at #AEWDynamite on TBS, + she then takes the title to @CMLL_OFICIAL, then @Steph_Vaquer vs @MercedesVarnado at #ForbiddenDoor will be for the @njpw1972 Strong Women's Championship only!”
also-read-trending Trending

This new stipulation throws a spinner into the works and will put extra pressure on the former WWE star to win the fight.

Mercedes Mone will want to get into her match with Stephanie Vaquer as the AEW TBS Champion and will do everything she can to come out on top.

