AEW President Tony Khan officially unveils a new championship

AEW President Tony Khan officially unveiled a new championship for one of his promotions, with the titleholder to be decided next month at a major pay-per-view. This will be the ROH Women's Pure Championship.

As of writing, there are two singles titles in the Ring of Honor Women's Division. Athena is still the ROH Women's World Champion, with a reign of over 855 days now. The Women's World Television Champion, on the other hand, is Red Velvet. The addition of the Women's Pure Title seems to be done to have them have the same number of singles titles as the men's division.

After tonight's episode of AEW Collision went off-air, Tony Khan came out to the crowd in Springfield. He unveiled the new championship and announced that its inaugural holder will be crowned next month at ROH Supercard of Honor in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

A photo of the belt taken by the fans in attendance can be seen below.

Similar to the men's equivalent of this, the title has a unique set of rules attached to the belt, which are called the "Pure Wrestling Rules," and a panel of judges is present at every title match. Fans should await further announcements about which AEW or ROH stars will compete for this new prize.

